BREAKING: 2021 Nürburgring Touristenfahrten dates are online today!

The 2021 Nürburgring opening times are finally here and online. The Nordschleife Touristenfahrten calendar went online just a few minutes ago. I’m already updating the “BTG Driver Calendar” to include the most important public driving dates.

There’s good news too. Ticket prices for the Nürburgring public driving are staying the same (for the 5th year in a row), as are the all-important season ticket prices too. That means it’s €25 per lap of the Nordschleife from Monday through Thursday, and €30 per lap on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday.

If you’re having trouble reading the calendar, the direct link is here.

