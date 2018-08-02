New Nürburgring opening times announced in August and September

New Nürburgring tourist opening times for the Nordschleife and shorter-variation GP track (Sprintstrecke) have just been announced, with an extra hour in August, and two extra evening sessions in early September. Full details below:

August:

Sunday 12th: Nordschleife opening extended 1hr from 1300-1930 to 1200-1930

Tuesday 14th: NEW GP track tourist driving from 1400-2000.

Tuesday 21st: NEW GP track tourist driving from 1400-2000.

September:

Monday 10th: NEW Nordschleife tourist driving from 1730-1930.

Tuesday 11th: NEW Nordschleife tourist driving from 1730-1930 AND NEW GP track tourist driving from 1400-2000

My 2018 BTG Nürburgring opening times page will be updated automagically tonight. Happy lapping!

