ONBOARD: Caterham Super Seven 1600 around the Nürburgring Nordschleife

It’s been a while since I’ve shared a Caterham lap on here, but I’m happy to say that I can finally share this one with you. It’s the 2020 Caterham Super Seven 1600, to be precise. A gloriously retro-styled beast that actually packs a surprisingly modern powerplant into its steel-framed chassis.

The 1596cc Ford Sigma engine (previously found in the mk7 Ford Fiesta) is a staple of the Caterham range, and has been for a few years. But the retro-looking throttle-bodies that you’ll find on this model are anything but plain. Styled like a set of twin-carbs, they bark like a rabid dog, and enable the little Fiesta motor to spin up to nearly 140hp.

And that’s in a car that weighs only 565kg. The acceleration is frantic, the noise addictive. Sure, the fixed front wings probably generate similar amounts of lift to a Cessna (it actually scared me to drive much above 180kmh in this car), but that’s the only thing I’d change. This car is all about retro-fun, not laptimes, and from the Hollywood-inspired tyres to the gorgeous wooden steering wheel, the drama is none-stop.

Take a look at my Nürburgring onboard video in the Caterham, if you don’t believe me!

