Second 360-degree Nürburgring webcam goes live

Those of you looking for live Nürburgring pictures will be pleased. The second 360-degree Panomax camera has gone live at the German racetrack. Situated on top of the famous TÜV-tower, high above the start of the Nürburgring F1 pitlane, it’s already offering some breathtaking visuals. And the racing season hasn’t even arrived yet!

This is the second 360º webcam to be installed at the Nürburgring, after the one above the Touristenfahrten camera went live in 2020. Just like that camera, you can view it both on the official nuerburgring.de website, and also here on BTG.

I have embedded the live camera image below, and also added it to the BTG Live Nürburgring Webcams page,where you’ll find a whole bunch of live webcams from all around the Nürburgring area!

