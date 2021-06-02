VIDEO: Still my favourite N24 SuperPole lap!

Nowadays Kevin Estre is a household name* for his aggressive GT3 driving style, and impressive results. But back in 2014 he was more of an up-and-coming GT driver, noted for… well… his aggressive driving style.

And back in 2014 McLaren still harboured ambitions to conquer and dominate the Nürburgring Nordschleife with their new GT3 version of the MP4-12C. Dörr Motorsports were the lucky privateer team to benefit from McLaren’s desires, and blessed with some back-door factory support, they came to the Nürburgring 24-hours with hopes, dreams and some very fast cars. Check out this amazing onboard video of Kevin’s Top 30 shootout lap!

This car was a beast. I drove it back-to-back with the Ferrari 458 GT3, and found it flighty, torquey and hard to control near the limit. But I guessed that it would be devastatingly fast in the hands of an expert. Watching this lap still lifts the hairs on my neck, even 7 years later.

I’ll let Sportscars365 tell you the results of this lap:

Dorr Motorsport will start the Nürburgring 24 from pole following a blazing lap in Friday’s Top-30 Qualifying shootout by Kevin Estre. The McLaren factory driver shattered the event qualifying lap record, reeling off a 8:10.921 lap time in the mid-engined sports car he’ll share with Peter Kox, Tim Mullen and Alvaro Parente this weekend. Estre, who set his flyer in the first of two allowed laps during the session, outpaced the No. 25 BMW Sports Trophy Team Marc VDS BMW Z4 GT3 of Maxime Martin by 2.576 seconds around the famed 15-mile Nordschleife circuit.

If this doesn’t get you in the mood for this Friday’s Top-30 Shootout, nothing will…

Thanks to Frozenspeed for this dramatic moment, capturing Kevin on the old Quiddelbacher Hohe jump! You can follow his view of this year’s N24 on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

*Household name IF your household lives and breathes Nürburgring, obviously.

