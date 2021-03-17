VLN test day cancelled because of cold weather

The Nürburgring Langstrecken Serie administration (the artist formerly known as VLN) has officially announced the cancellation of this weekend’s Einstellfahrten (test session).

With weather forecasts predicting widespread ice and temperatures plummeting to -8ºC, the chances of a successful test session were looking slim.

All testing will now be shunted into the two sessions before the race on Friday March 26th.

What this means for #touristenfahrten on Sunday, I think we can guess. Frost or ice will mean no chance of TF at all.

There’s a translation of the official press release below:

The trial and TEST day on March 20, 2021 does not take place. The expected weather conditions with temperatures below freezing point at least until noon prompted the VLN to cancel the appointment early. The cancellation is not related to current corona developments. “The sum of the imponderables speaks against the implementation of our trial and recruitment day at the moment,” says Christian Stephani, Managing Director of VLN VV GmbH & Co. KG. “The Nürburgring is currently wrapped in a thin layer of snow and it is questionable whether this will thaw in the next two days. In addition, temperatures as low as -8 ° C are forecast for the night from Friday to Saturday. Even the freezing point is only reached around noon. After consulting with various teams, we came to the conclusion to cancel the event early in order to save you an unnecessary journey. The safety aspect also plays a role: in sub-zero temperatures, the tires have a hard time reaching operating temperature and the brakes also cool down so much on the long Döttinger Höhe that the braking force is noticeably affected. In preparation for the 2021 season, the teams have the two test and set-up runs on the Friday before the kick-off, the 66th ADAC Westfalenfahrt on 26.-27. March. From 9:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the entire VLN variant consisting of a short connection and the Nordschleife will be used.”

Liked it? Take a second to support Dale Lomas on Patreon!

Related posts from BTG

Comments

comments