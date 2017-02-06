VIDEO: The most dangerous situations on the Nürburgring

Whether it’s cars overtaking on the wrong side of the track in public driving, race cars ignoring double yellow flags, or pedestrians narrowly avoiding crashing cars, the Nürburgring is clearly dangerous.

This video will not change my opinion on that. Though maybe if every newcomer planning to visit the Nordschleife could watch this, the place might actually be a little bit safer.

What do you think?

For the record, in case you’re not a regular reader of the BTG blog, I’ve covered every single topic you see above at least once. I’m never surprised by the behaviour I witness, but I’m often disappointed.

Come on people, let’s just play nice and leave the lap timer at home. Just once….

