2018 Nürburgring Nordschleife Public Opening Times & Dates Released!

the Nürburgring powers-that-be have FINALLY released the public opening times for the old 20.8km Nordschleife!

Full details inside…

Over the course of 9 months, beginning in mid-March, the Nürburgring operators have set aside over 50 full days, and over 100 evening sessions for the famous Nordschleife Touristenfahrten to operate. Touristenfahrten literally translates as Tourists Drive, and they’re the public sessions we know and love.

You can access the calendar through the official ticket portal: Green Hell Driving or through the “Green Hell Driving” app.

Remember though, that while public sessions often feel like a free-for-all automotive combat session, they are in fact quite strictly regulated and open only to street legal vehicles insured and taxed for the public road. Noise limits of 95dB are enforced by multiple automated checkpoints and, just like any other public street, laptiming, time trials and racing are not allowed.

If you don’t fancy mixing it up with motorcycles and tour busses, you can always try a Nürburgring Trackday, my recommended 2018 Trackday dates are slowly going online here.

Personally, I enjoy both watching and participating in all three legs of the Nürburgring tourist threeway; Racing, Trackdays and Touristenfahrten. Just try not to get confused about which one is which and you’ll be fine!

See you out there!

