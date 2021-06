The storms have passed, the track is drying, and it’s on like Donkey Kong. Expect some fast laps from the GT3 boys as they take advantage of cooler air and drying conditions to bag their spot in tomorrow’s Top-30 Qualifying.

There’s still a chance of a storm or two, and nobody wants to finish their N24 in the wall before it’s even begun…



Livetime here.

