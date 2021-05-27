N24H: Camping is allowed (within limits!)

News has just broken that camping at the Nürburgring 24-hours will be allowed in less than a week’s time! There are some limitations though, and you won’t be able to park your caravan next to the wonderful 20.8km Nordschleife section.

The places are available only through Camping-Am-Nuerburgring, pictured in the facebook post below, the official camping site situated right next to the Dunlop kurve of the Nürburgring GP track. In normal times, the campsite can hold 1200 tents/caravans/mobile-homes.

*TRACKSIDE NORDSCHLEIFE CAMPING IS STILL NOT ALLOWED*

As of Wednesday morning, according to state rules, the official camp site will be opening its toilets, showers and BBQ facilities. You can read more on their website (in German!):

Considering that 1200 places will probably allow less than 6000 happy campers, compared to the normal 100,000+, it’s not a massive amount. And while it’s not the Nordschleife party we’d hoped for, it’s definitely some unexpected good news. I’ve got my fingers crossed that 2022 will be an N24 to remember!

