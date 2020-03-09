NEW VIDEO: Guide to driving the Nuerburgring Nordschleife in 2020

Well, it had to happen eventually, didn’t it? I’ve finally got around to doing a new YouTube from the Nuerburgring Nordschleife. The first officially-licensed video since I was lucky enough to wallop around the old circuit in a full size American Stockcar in 2017!

Now, before we go any further, I should warn the hardcore fans of speed, danger and excitement that this video is a bit slower than the normal ones. And that’s because this is less a video for the fans, than a video for the friends of the fans.

Got a mate who is thinking of driving the ‘Ring for the first time? This video is for them! If we can all remember what our first lap meant to us, and how nerve-wracking it was, then we can probably all enjoy those crowded public sessions just a little bit more…

The first day of 2020 might have been a filming day for me, but it was also a very well-attended weekend. The weather started miserable, as you can see in the video, but by Sunday it was sunny. But not that warm.

If you have any ideas as to what you’d like to see from the next BTG video, feel free to leave a comment on the YouTube link.

Owners and cars maybe? More in-depth corner analysis? Guides to things around the track, rather than on it? Let me know!

