Some little speedy secrets from the AMG test centre.

AMG recently took the official Nürburgring lap record for a standard production sportscar, clocking an impressive 6m48s laptime over the full Nürburgring Nordschleife. Of course, for those of you “in the know”, the most impressive thing was that Maro Engel, in the AMG GT Black Series, set this laptime at the end of a damp and chilly day.

Now, thanks to an INSIDE AMG Youtube video, we have a little more insight in to that time. The extra aerodynamic parts that you can find on the Black Series are hardly secret. But did you know that the Michelin Cup 2Rs are so special, they don’t just get a little AMG GT CNC’d into the sidewall. Oh no.

They get branded as Mercedes Original designation, and a Michelin Motorsports logo to boot. And TWO different compounds. Of course, for the record run around the 20.8km Nordschleife, the super-soft compound was used. This is, they say, the compound that the car is delivered with. Though later in the video, they mentioned that the harder compound was more suitable for hotter markets. If that’s the case, and there are even the slightest safety concerns, I might speculate that the car would be delivered on the harder MO2 compounds in markets like the Middle East or Asia.

Anyway, that’s enough of me, check out the video below or on this link:

Related posts from BTG

Comments

comments