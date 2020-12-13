VIDEO: #Club1000 Night-Run at Circuit Zolder!

This weekend was bitter-sweet. Not only was it the last opening day of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, but it was also the final trackday at Circuit Zolder too. So I split the weekend down the middle, and headed directly out of Rent4Ring at 2pm to catch the last session in Zolder.

Zolder might be 152 miles away (243km) but, thanks to the wonder of Autobahn, that’s actually less than 2-hours away from the Nürburgring.

Circuit Zolder’s an old-school circuit with new-world facilities. Up until ’85 it used to host GP races. These days it still hosts everything from DTM to GT3 and even Euro-NASCAR.

Thanks to Circuit Zolder and Skylimit Events for the invitation. You can drive trackdays there yourself, and thanks to the pay-per-hour system it can cost as little as €90 per 1hr session.

