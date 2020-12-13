Club1000 Trackday Video Zolder

VIDEO: #Club1000 Night-Run at Circuit Zolder!

1 hour ago
Dale Lomas

This weekend was bitter-sweet. Not only was it the last opening day of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, but it was also the final trackday at Circuit Zolder too. So I split the weekend down the middle, and headed directly out of Rent4Ring at 2pm to catch the last session in Zolder.

BTG Nürburgring Tshirts & Prints

Zolder might be 152 miles away (243km) but, thanks to the wonder of Autobahn, that’s actually less than 2-hours away from the Nürburgring.

Rent4Ring Nürburgring rental cars

Circuit Zolder’s an old-school circuit with new-world facilities. Up until ’85 it used to host GP races. These days it still hosts everything from DTM to GT3 and even Euro-NASCAR.

Thanks to Circuit Zolder and Skylimit Events for the invitation. You can drive trackdays there yourself, and thanks to the pay-per-hour system it can cost as little as €90 per 1hr session.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Community Nürburgring News Touristenfahrten Video

WTF?! Another Nürburgring VLOG?

3 days ago
Dale Lomas
Nürburgring News Touristenfahrten Video

GORGEOUS: 4k high-quality lap of the Nürburgring from the air!

1 week ago
Dale Lomas
Nürburgring News Video

VIDEO: Onboard the 1200hp Lambo as the tyre blows at 205kmh!

4 months ago
Dale Lomas
Laptimes Nürburgring News Ringtools Trackday

VIDEO: There’s a 1200hp Lamborghini aiming for a laptime at the Nürburgring

5 months ago
Dale Lomas