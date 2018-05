I’ll make this quick and easy; here are the links you need to keep a quick eye on how the #N24h is going.

(Followers of the BTG Facebook page will already know that I got a last-minute invite to rejoin the Milltek Sport team, which means my liveblogs and typing time have to share with my driving and teamwork time! I’m driving car #114 Milltek Sport Toyota GT86 , you can see a lap of qualifying here)

2018 INTERNATIONAL (English language) Nürburgring 24hr LIVESTREAM:

Direct link

LIVE TIMING PAGE:

Direct link

More soon!

