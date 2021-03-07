Nürburgring opens, Touristenfahrers fahrt, and the world is good

Now I don’t want to over-react or anything, but after an unbelievably depressing winter, this weekend felt like a festival. Honestly, you couldn’t have hoped for it to go any better. Blue skies, golden sunshine. Even the deeply freezing overnight temperatures couldn’t prevent the Nordschleife opening on time.

Despite the chilly starts to each day, the temperatures broke through to the positive side of the scale before lunchtime each day. For the most part, the crowds remained well-behaved, except for one moron driving his Audi around the grass field in front of the Nürburg castle. And no, I’m not gonna link that video. Just imagine it. A moron. In an Audi. Driving around a field, confusing us, confusing his stability control module. It was confusing, and depressing.

But I digress. Despite the last-minute parking changes, it all went pretty well. And I have the PROOF of that below…

WHAT? You want MORE proof? Oh, OK then. I did a lap too.

CAUTION: The following video may induce 8500rpm flat-six eargasms.

And if you’re looking for that GORGEOUS Merc SLS, that should, logically, be hiding inside a moisture-free storage tent, casually accruing values, then you need the next video, taken from the second day of the weekend (traditionally, we oftentimes call that Sunday).

I also shot a video today, but it’s going to go up later in the week… (OK, here’s a teaser!)

And if all those videos only made you miss the Nürburgring even more, I can only apologise. Sorry/notsorry.

SEE YOU HERE SOON!

