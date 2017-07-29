VIDEO: Onboard 7m03s in the Viper GTS-R ACR Extreme

Before you watch this video, consider some/all of the following points:

This is the first opportunity that Dom had to do a full lap with no limits, no traffic, and a stopwatch.

The Viper is off a showroom floor, totally standard, with standard tyres. It’s tweaked; but by that I mean every component has been checked, aligned, and set up for the Nordschleife. This is a very adjustable car, a real sports car. Stock tyres, stock brakes, stock car.

Dominik clearly isn’t 100% comfortable with a manual gearbox.

He’s happy to admit there’s more time on the table. In his own word, “six or seven seconds, easy”

This is an AMATEUR effort, not a multi-million factory test program.

The team are trying to come back to the Nürburgring next month…

