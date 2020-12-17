Nürburgring News Video

Børning 3 becomes Asphalt Burning and will air on Netflix!

1 day ago
Dale Lomas

Longtime BTG viewers and followers of my BTGDale Instagram account, will no doubt be familiar with the hilariously camp-but-cool Asphalt Børning series.

BTG Nürburgring Tshirts & Prints

Arriving at the Nürburgring to film back in 2019, things nearly went off the rails when the hero car (a massively supercharged Ford Mustang) was impounded from the Nürburgring Nordschleife by the Polizei. You can read about that here.

Rent4Ring Nürburgring rental cars

In summer the film should have enjoyed a cinema release, but, you know… COVID.

So imagine my surprise and joy to see that the Børning film is now going to be available INTERNATIONALLY on Netflix from January 2nd! Very, very cool. The trailer is below. Enjoy!

The official Netflix page for Asphalt Burning.

If you’re having problems viewing the video here, this is the direct link.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Nürburgring News Touristenfahrten Video

7 reasons the 2021 Nürburgring season won’t totally suck

16 hours ago
Dale Lomas
Nürburgring News Touristenfahrten

BREAKING: 2021 Nürburgring Touristenfahrten dates are online today!

2 days ago
Dale Lomas
Club1000 Trackday Video Zolder

VIDEO: #Club1000 Night-Run at Circuit Zolder!

5 days ago
Dale Lomas
Community Nürburgring News Touristenfahrten Video

WTF?! Another Nürburgring VLOG?

1 week ago
Dale Lomas