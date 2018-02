I’ll keep this short but sweet… this is a design that’s often requested, and was only on sale one summer. And that was five years ago!

Well, after promising a friend (who’d worn his to the point it had holes in it) I’d make him another, I thought I’d throw it open to new buyers at the same time.

So here’s your chance to jump in to the next production run.

For a LIMITED TIME ONLY!

Get yours here: Teezily.com/WillRaceForFood

Comments

comments