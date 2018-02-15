[SIM] BTG and sim-racing (and how to join in!)

Regular readers of this blog will remember that, at heart, I’m a bit of a geek. Yes, despite driving and racing all these amazing cars for a living, I still really enjoy sim-racing.

And I’m inviting you to join other BTGers (and myself) on an official 32-slot Assetto Corsa server.

I plugged my first steering wheel into a PC back in the mid-90s, but since then the technology has moved on quite a lot…

My own rig is pretty cool, and I love to drive it. A Fanatec cockpit, CSL wheelbase, Porsche 918 replica wheel, Clubsport V3 pedals, and an Oculus Rift VR headset.

Admittedly, even with second hand parts and judicious Amazon/eBay searchs, it would cost about the same as a basic #CLUB1000 car to replace it, but I try not to think about that part too much…

Fanatec cockpit, including a proper handbrake, manual shifter, Clubsport V3 pedals and an ex-BTCC Corbeau seat! Fanatec CSL wheelbase

So how can you join in? Well, while I do believe that iRacing still has the absolute best virtual version of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, Assetto Corsa is just so much easier to jump in and out of.

That’s why you’ll find an Official BTG xxxx server, with 32 free slots, and a range of different cars to drive. The password is normally BTG. All caps. The ‘xxxx’ is the event, for example as I write this blog, it’s Thunder on Thursday. Get it? Got it? Good.

Now, if you want to chat BTG gaming stuff, check out the official Discord. Discord is a cool app that works on your desktop, phone or even your browser. It allows chat, both voice and text, and makes it easier to keep the events well informed.

Finally, I’ve made a twitch channel(!) to broadcast these races.

